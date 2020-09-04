Friday News Dump: Trump Punishes Troops Because They Aren't Voting For Him, And Other News

This is shocking news. Past presidents have defended the paper's editorial independence, but Trump wants it gone. Gee, I wonder why:

A sad day ... the Stars & Stripes has apparently been ordered to shutter with the last issue to be published on 30 September 2020.https://t.co/yLDO4NDrIo via @usatoday — Christopher Burgess (@burgessct) September 4, 2020

Might have something to do with this?

So, right after @JeffreyGoldberg’s piece saying Trump thinks our war dead are “suckers” & “losers”, and right after polling indicates a maj of DOD personnel trend twd @JoeBiden, trump murders Stars&Stripes.



Senate GOP, you could’ve gotten rid of him earlier this year. But no. — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) September 4, 2020

Stars and Stripes, he'd just rather get rid of because reporters ask pesky questions — and besides, it's just words on paper, which he imagines nobody (read: him) ever reads. https://t.co/qbyUIHMUR5 — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) September 4, 2020

Donald Trump, Militariest President



Genius Plan!

US National Security

- invisible planes

- eliminate slippery ramps

- arm soldiers with cans of soup

- kill enemy propaganda paper Stars & Stripes

- sink memory of John McCain

- sink Destroyer USS John McCain#TrumpHatesOurMilitary pic.twitter.com/GUmyWpR9Nr — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) September 4, 2020

Speaking of the military, Stars & Stripes, as well as COVID. pic.twitter.com/yq9GBR0KlF — Zadidoll (@zadidoll) September 4, 2020

INBOX: Bipartisan group of 17 senators urging Defense Sec. Esper to reinstate funding for Stars & Stripes.



"We seek your written assurance that the Department will comply with this obligation and avoid steps that would preempt the funding prerogatives of Congress." pic.twitter.com/jNNn2ALev5 — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) September 2, 2020

Chaos demon.

Feds arrest men after tip they were going to Kenosha to possibly 'loot,' 'pick people off' https://t.co/Aba5IJxKlx The two men are part of the 417 2nd Amendment Militia of Missouri and they went to Kenosha to attend Trump's rally. They even had a silencer. — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) September 4, 2020

Donald Trump called our fallen troops "suckers" and "losers."

They can't speak for themselves, but these 6 Gold Star families speak for our fallen.

Here is their POWERFUL message.#GoldStarParentsAgainstTrump #VeteransAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/ZnbFevqkNR — VoteVets (@votevets) September 4, 2020

Troops: White nationalism a national security threat equal to ISIS, al-Qaida https://t.co/wD4YfdKgYM — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 4, 2020

ICYMI: A nationwide moratorium on evictions takes effect today. To be protected, renters must complete an affidavit that is contained in the order (see link in our blog post). https://t.co/pmCXaDT24J — ACHI (@ACHI_Net) September 4, 2020

A majority of young adults in the U.S. live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depressionhttps://t.co/zmsedkeZmm pic.twitter.com/ozM42dELEK — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 4, 2020

Pasco's sheriff uses data to guess who will commit a crime.



Then deputies "hunt down" and harass them. https://t.co/7wd72hwBRZ — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) September 3, 2020

NATO calls for international response to Navalny poisoning https://t.co/AdKxGnxeY1 pic.twitter.com/bOV1mOvHeR — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2020

A Covid-19 vaccine developed and tested in Russia generated neutralizing antibodies in dozens of study subjects, and while the vaccine often caused side effects such as fever, they were mostly mild, according to data published in medical journal The Lancet https://t.co/RVjMsMKfQG — CNN International (@cnni) September 4, 2020

“In a 2018 White House planning meeting for such an event, Trump asked his staff not to include wounded veterans, on grounds that spectators would feel uncomfortable in the presence of amputees. ‘Nobody wants to see that,’ he said.” https://t.co/Bxn2Grrpp5 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 3, 2020

A controversial nonprofit promised cash giveaways to Black voters who came to pro-Trump rallies in apparent violation of its promises to the IRS, based on documents @CREWcrew obtained. Turns out the group was also reportedly lobbying for Turkish interests.https://t.co/IwZBMkrA6h — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) September 4, 2020

Media could do an enormous public service right now by revisiting what happened in Florida 2000 and how 5 GOP Supremes stopped votes from being counted after Election Day. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) September 3, 2020

A task force commissioned by the D.C. government has recommended renaming, relocating or adding context to dozens of monuments, schools, parks and buildings because of their namesakes' participation in slavery or racial oppression. https://t.co/69hhvBfGe4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 4, 2020

here’s the problem: CNN gives national platform to non-stop liar Barr, who lies non-stop during interview



then 30 hours later CNN fact-checks the lies, except CNN calls then “misleading statements”; https://t.co/NnW5MG6WAV — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 4, 2020

Federal Task Force Kills Portland Shooting Suspect While Attempting Arrest https://t.co/qd2SGa67CG via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 4, 2020

Dr. Glenn Hurst responds to @SenJoniErnst accusing Iowa medical providers of committing insurance fraud to get higher reimbursement rates. Facts matter. @glennhurstmd https://t.co/PxBXY4CsZe — JSCordon (@js_cordon) September 3, 2020

I need a break from Twitter. I can't do the anger right now. I feel like I am spinning ny wheels and going nowhere. Everyone in the US - try to enjoy the weekend and remember how WE THE PEOPLE built this country✌🏼 Not the billionaire class. Namaste. pic.twitter.com/IFCdnMU8yH — Sandy Blueocean (@sandyblueocean) September 4, 2020

Labor Unions Plan To Turn Out An Army Of Poll Workers For The Election | Via Huffpost https://t.co/iN6ISkB80S — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) September 4, 2020

Great story by @donie - American journalist roped into working for another Prigozhin pseudo-media aimed at US audience after losing his job due to coronavirus https://t.co/cEcQAe8vGb — Mary Ilyushina (@maryilyushina) September 4, 2020

There's some serious chemistry behind the flavor in your favorite brew and esters are the compounds responsible for it. https://t.co/DsZAlfFXET — HowStuffWorks (@HowStuffWorks) September 4, 2020

Hong Kong security law 'may break international laws' | Via Guardian https://t.co/lt3JP1t3Dp — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) September 4, 2020

Trump has emboldened a network of influencers—including many QAnon believers—who view “alternative facts” less as a slogan than a business model. https://t.co/Mg7hrnUSye — The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 4, 2020

OG AT THE BUZZER! 😱 pic.twitter.com/44YbQ6E4Lk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 4, 2020

"People who were very close to her are devastated. People who don’t know her are aghast that she would perpetuate these lies and gain access to these spaces in the academy, the resources." https://t.co/zVYG6KEUXz — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) September 4, 2020

U.S. economy adds 1.4 million jobs in August as the unemployment rate hits single digits https://t.co/zFIWG9bsDf — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) September 4, 2020

An excellent explainer by @jamestkeane on why the church is against priests and members of religious orders endorsing parties or candidates. https://t.co/cPP1kP7XGE — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) September 4, 2020

You know you are a bad ass Speaker of the House when desperate people go out of their way to attack you on getting your hair done. pic.twitter.com/tiu37eVLrY — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) September 3, 2020

“Most Americans no longer feel that the institutions of government are, or even could be, on their side. Because increasingly, in a very basic sense, they're not.” RIP David Graeber, postscript by @drakepbennett https://t.co/tVCJo3gjqR — Silvia Killingsworth (@silviakillings) September 4, 2020

Major General Paul Eaton (Ret.) "Mr. Trump, you're no patriot" https://t.co/lxvYykgncn — Mask Wearer for Truth (@Bobblespeak) September 4, 2020

A new @DHSgov intelligence bulletin warns of Russian disinformation on mail-in voting: “We assess that Russia is likely to continue amplifying criticisms of vote-by-mail and shifting voting processes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine public trust in the electoral process” pic.twitter.com/mZAUzEKbud — jonkarl (@jonkarl) September 3, 2020

Political journalists are doing voter interviews all wrong https://t.co/69IEHMIr78 via @froomkin — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 4, 2020

If Dems win unified control they need to kill the filibuster and pass a new voting rights act.



And it should include criminalizing intentional disinformation about federal elections. Enough with this shit. https://t.co/Hxx6Y9ReBi — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) September 4, 2020



