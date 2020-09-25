Geraldo Rivera Calls Breonna Taylor 'Collateral Damage In The Drug War'

Geraldo Rivera earned his paycheck from Fox this week. That is all I can say because the rest is utterly speech-defying:

Transcript via Media Matters:

GERALDO RIVERA: You know, this is a tragedy.I mean, they wanted Jamarcus Glover, her ex-boyfriend who was arrested for drug trafficking just at the end of August, you know, months after Breonna was killed.

They were after him, there were several locations — the warrant, when you read the supporting documents, it's a pretty compelling case. Jamarcus Glover, one of the locations associated with him, they had fentanyl and cocaine all packaged up, ready for sale. They had pictures of him leaving Breonna's apartment, with Breonna, in the car with her — they shared bank accounts and so forth. So, you know, it was not an arbitrary police action, it's a tragedy.

You know, her boyfriend fired — not Jamarcus Glover, her current boyfriend — fired at the cops, hitting one of them as they burst into the room. He used deadly force, they used deadly force, sadly she was killed in the process.

I understand the outrage, the frustration. But the law is clear. You know, not every tragedy is a crime, and this is one of those cases.

I think the president's tone was exactly right in expressing his condolences to the family. You know, I just wish, just off the topic — one second, Bill — I just wish the president would be as unequivocal in this stupid question about peaceful transition of power as he is about things like the Breonna Taylor and these other cases. You know, just say it, I just wish he'd just say it, “Of course, January 20, the president takes over."