Lou Dobbs Melts Down Over Atlantic Story: 'Even Fox News' Confirmed It!

Lou Dobbs opened his FOX Business Network show with an apoplectic rant claiming that Big Tech, radical Dems, Republican RINOs, Twitter and Facebook along with the Biden campaign all coordinated like a synchronized swimming team to spread their latest heresy that Trump denigrated fallen US troops.

Dobbs made QAnons proud today.

He was beside himself because Twitter and Facebook failed to fact check the Atlantic's four anonymous sources before allowing the story to appear on social media.

Laughable, right?

That's what we expect from Lou Dobbs who, while he was raving like a lunatic, was also promoting his latest propaganda book called "The Trump Century" in a little box down on the right hand corner.

You can't make this up, folks.

What really set Dobbs off was that the Associated Press and the Washington Post used their own sources to corroborate most of what was in the Atlantic.

With his face squinting in horror, he said, "Not a single, single named source!"

"And the Washington Post, CNN, even Fox News claimed to corroborate it," he ranted, as if that was a bad thing.

Lou Dobbs is stating unequivocally that Fox News is part of the so-called "deep state conspiracy" to undermine Donald Trump in the most hideous fashion, denigrating our troops two months before the election.

It's usually hard to criticize a blockbuster report that uses four anonymous sources, but then when most of the other major news networks use their own sources to confirm what was said in the article, it's considered airtight. Trump's own public statements corroborate most of it, anyway.

We've seen this over and over again during the Trump administration, where a hideous story breaks, Trump denies it, his minions and flying monkeys defend him, and then it's confirmed.

But Lou Dobbs, the loyal Trump boot-licker that he is, did his best to defend and appease his xenophobic hero.