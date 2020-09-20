The unthinkable happened Friday Night: we lost a hero and a champion in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for whom we mourn and grieve. Our bloggers today express their loss and gratitude in equal measures.

Strangely Blogged Farewell, Justice.

Sky Dancing Get Angry and Stay Angry.

By Hook or By Book has a brief quote from the Notorious RBG that should inspire us all to act.

3chicspolitico rounds up some tweets.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap recaps the week as only he can.

Thank you for letting me be part of your week, though honestly it did not turn out as any of us planned. And remember you are all heroes, and heroes don't let the monsters win. Keep faith alive: only 43 days left until we vote out Mango Mussolini.

