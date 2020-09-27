Green Eagle: The birthplace of secession is now on the front lines of climate change.

Off the Kuff:Straight ticket voting in Texas has been preserved, at least for now.

The Carpentariat: Trump hopes to win the election by navigating to a safe harbor.

Friendly Atheist: President Joe Biden will put in a Marxist form of government within 100 days…according to Michele Bachmann.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I’m very concerned that he may have anti-American views." (Michele Bachmann, on Barack Obama, October 20, 2008.)

