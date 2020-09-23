Politics
Missouri Governor Who Shrugged At Kids Getting COVID-19 Tests Positive

The governor who ordered Missouri's children back to school even if it meant they caught COVID has now postponed his travel and debate after he and his wife tested positive for the virus.
By Karoli Kuns
9 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
Oh, my. The governor who ordered Missouri's children back to school even if it meant they caught COVID has now postponed his travel and debate after he and his wife tested positive for the virus.

STLToday:

Gov. Mike Parson postponed an event in St. Louis Wednesday and a debate on Friday after First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19.

Later Wednesday, in a brief statement on his Facebook site, Parson said he also has tested positive, but was awaiting the results of a second test to confirm that result.

“Myself and the first lady are both fine,” Parson said. “I was tested, the preliminary results have come back as a positive result.... Right now, I feel fine, no symptoms of any kind.”

Yeah, buddy. Didn't we all tell you about asymptomatic spread? I hope his staff and family are all safe too. He's about to find out why it was so evil for him to shrug over kids go back to school.

