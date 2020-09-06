Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's your TV line-up, plus a remembrance of the other-worldly Freddie Mercury, on what would be his 74th birthday.
By Aliza Worthington

Yesterday would have been the legendary Freddie Mercury's 74th birthday. Gone much too soon.

Please enjoy an interview with one of the lucky artists whose job it was to chronicle Freddie and the band through photographs.

**************

Here's your Labor Day Weekend Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

  • CNN“State of the Union” (Dana Bash guest-hosts): Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) ... VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.
  • ABC“This Week”: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) ... Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Roundtable: Matthew Dowd, MaryAlice Parks and Greg Moore.
  • NBC“Meet the Press”: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose … Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson … Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections … Marc Elias … Ben Ginsberg. Panel: Clint Watts, Michael Waldman and Janai Nelson.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: Scott Gottlieb … David Rubenstein … Mohamed el-Erian … Wes Lowery … Anthony Salvanto.
  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin ... Symone Sanders. Panel: Ben Domenech, Jessica Tarlov and Tom Bevan. Power Player: Brian Stokes Mitchell.

What's on your agenda this long weekend?

