Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning show TV guide, plus, an anniversary to celebrate.
By Aliza Worthington

Yesterday was the 45th anniversary of the debut of the hilarious British TV show, Fawlty Towers. The episode from above was called "The Germans" — ultimately pulled off British TV and edited, because it contained racial epithets spoken by a minor character. But all of Basil's outrageous behavior towards completely innocent German guests in his hotel remain, even though as recently as June, a British streaming service pulled it down to add a warning about that "upsetting" behavior as well.

Anyhow, we could all use a good laugh right about now, and John Cleese always delivered with this ridiculous and much-too-short-lived comedy series.

*********************

Here is your Sunday morning line-up, via Politico:

  • NBC“Meet the Press”: HHS Secretary Alex Azar … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) … Bob Woodward. Panel: Peter Alexander, Lanhee Chen and Maria Teresa Kumar.
  • ABC“This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Adm. Brett Giroir … Tom Bossert. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Rachel Scott and Julie Pace.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien … Jeh Johnson … Adam Schechter … Scott Gottleib … Ed O’Keefe.
  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Bill Gates … Tom Friedan … Marc Short. Panel: Karl Rove, Catherine Lucey and Mo Elleithee.
  • CNN“State of the Union”: Adm. Brett Giroir … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Jon Stewart … Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … Rosie Torres.

Are you watching TV this morning?

Do you have a favorite Fawlty Towers line or moment? Tell us in the comments below!

