Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Yesterday was the 45th anniversary of the debut of the hilarious British TV show, Fawlty Towers. The episode from above was called "The Germans" — ultimately pulled off British TV and edited, because it contained racial epithets spoken by a minor character. But all of Basil's outrageous behavior towards completely innocent German guests in his hotel remain, even though as recently as June, a British streaming service pulled it down to add a warning about that "upsetting" behavior as well.

Anyhow, we could all use a good laugh right about now, and John Cleese always delivered with this ridiculous and much-too-short-lived comedy series.

45 years later and I still haven't hung up the picture. Fawlty Towers premiered on this day in 1975. What was your favourite line? pic.twitter.com/LobwR6LXjo — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 19, 2020

*********************

Here is your Sunday morning line-up, via Politico:

NBC“Meet the Press”: HHS Secretary Alex Azar … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) … Bob Woodward. Panel: Peter Alexander, Lanhee Chen and Maria Teresa Kumar.

ABC“This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Adm. Brett Giroir … Tom Bossert. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Rachel Scott and Julie Pace.

CBS“Face the Nation”: National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien … Jeh Johnson … Adam Schechter … Scott Gottleib … Ed O’Keefe.

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Bill Gates … Tom Friedan … Marc Short. Panel: Karl Rove, Catherine Lucey and Mo Elleithee.

CNN“State of the Union”: Adm. Brett Giroir … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Jon Stewart … Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … Rosie Torres.

