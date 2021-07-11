Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Next month we celebrate the 50th anniversary of George Harrison's album, "All Things Must Pass." Now, an unreleased song has been made available to honor the milestone. "Cosmic Empire" is here, and will live in your brain making you happy with it's Glorious George Guitar playing and whimsical falsetto and playful lyrics...perfect for a Sunday morning.

********************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

CNN “State of the Union”: Anthony Fauci … Eric Adams … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.).

NBC “Meet the Press”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Richard Engel. Panel: Al Cardenas, Stephanie Cutter, Kasie Hunt and Mark Leibovich.

ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Eric Adams. Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Sarah Isgur and Jane Coaston. … Gio Benitez live from New Mexico as Richard Branson launches into space.

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott … John Kirby. Panel: Marc Short, Julie Pace and Charles Lane. Power Player: Yo-Yo Ma.

MSNBC “Cross Connection,” with a special Sunday edition: Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) … Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) … Carlos Curbelo … Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) … Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

CBS “Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Scott Kirby … Jeh Johnson … Scott Gottlieb.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Jeff Zeleny, Jonathan Martin, Molly Ball, Lauren Fox and Leana Wen.

What's on your agenda today? Tell us in the comments...