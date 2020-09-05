Trump Awards Lou Holtz 'Presidential Medal Of Freedom' After Calling Biden 'A Catholic In Name Only'

Joining such other luminaries as Rush Limabaugh, Antonin Scalia, Ed Meese, and Miriam Adelson, one can only surmise that to get one of these things from Trump you must be a truly awful human being.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced he will award the Medal of Freedom to legendary college football coach and supporter Lou Holtz. "There's a man that's an incredible leader, Lou Holtz. I've known him for a long time. He's been a friend of mine," Trump said Friday. Holtz, the former head coach of Notre Dame and South Carolina, was in the briefing room as Trump made the announcement. He endorsed Trump for President in 2016.

Holtz seems to have been rewarded for his remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Lou Holtz's time to speak at the Republican National Convention was slotted between a nun who touted President Donald Trump's right to life advocacy and the head of the National Association of Police Organizations who praised Trump's commitment to supporting police. Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame football coach and longtime Republican ally, fashioned his speech Wednesday as a coach, calling Trump "a winner," a man "who shows up" and criticizing his Democrat opponent Joe Biden. Biden, Holtz said, is a man who can't be trusted, has not shown commitment to getting things done and called the Biden-Harris ticket "the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history. They ... abandon innocent lives." But his most controversial statement came when Holtz called Biden a "Catholic in name only." That comment gained criticism from those who said Holtz can't judge what is inside Biden's heart.

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins condemned Holtz's remarks, issuing a statement from the university: