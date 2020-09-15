Politics
Trump Campaign Releases Digital Ad With Russian Jets

An ad, made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, featured silhouettes of three soldiers walking as Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets fly over them.
By Ed Scarce
Gee, do you think they're trying to send a subliminal message to us or to Vladimir Putin? Trump has been called Putin's 'Useful Idiot.'

Source: Politico

A digital ad released by a fundraising arm of the Trump campaign on Sept. 11 calling on people to “support our troops” uses a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and weapons.

The ad, which was made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, features silhouettes of three soldiers walking as a fighter jet flies over them. The ad first appeared on Sept. 8 and ran until Sept. 12.

“That’s definitely a MiG-29,” said Pierre Sprey, who helped design both the F-16 and A-10 planes for the U.S. Air Force. “I’m glad to see it’s supporting our troops.”
[...]
Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies in Moscow, confirmed that the planes are Russian MiG-29s, and also said the soldier on the far right in the ad carries an AK-74 assault rifle.

And the photo was easily identified.

The image in the ad is a stock photo available on Shutterstock.com with the title “Military silhouettes of soldiers and airforce against the backdrop of sunset sky.” The creator of the image, named “BPTU,” says they are based in Andorra, but did not respond to a Facebook message.

And it isn't the first time this has happened, so they can't just blame the use of stock footage.

