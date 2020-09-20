Trump Golfs For 278th Day On Sunday As Americans Mourn Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As Americans mourned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday, Donald Trump went golfing for the 278th day since his presidency began.

According to a White House pool report, Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club at 10:45 a.m.

From White House pooler @lizzkatherine_ w/ President Trump today: "After an uneventful ride the motorcade arrived at 10:45 am at Trump National Golf Club." — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 20, 2020

White House correspondent Mark Knoller noted that it was the "95th visit to this club out of 207 golf outings spanning 278 days."

With no campaign events on his schedule today, Pres Trump has arrived at his Virginia golf club. His 95th visit to this club out of 207 golf outings spanning 278 days. He’s back on the rally road Monday in Ohio. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 20, 2020

Trump was said to have no public events on his schedule on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden reportedly attended church on Sunday. He is expected to give a speech about the Supreme Court at 2 p.m.