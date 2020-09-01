Twitter Scoffs After Trump Tries To Scare Suburban Women With Threat Of Cory Booker

In Monday night's unhinged interview with Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump tried to scare suburban women by saying not only might people poorer than they are come to live in their neighborhoods, but New Jersey's Senator Cory Booker might head up the effort! Heaven forfend!

Trump is trying to use the Willie Horton strategy with Cory Booker (if I lose, scary Black men are going to assault you).



Meanwhile, @CoryBooker is the least threatening person on earth. The republicans are basically saying all Black men are dangerous.



pic.twitter.com/AhACxbUecF — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 1, 2020

To be fair, what Trump really said was "serberbs" so maybe there are such places wherein folks might be scared of a large vegan former college football player, famous for his bear hugs and thousand-watt smile, and also famous for shoveling his neighbor's walks, oh, and rescuing constituents from a burning building. You know, because he's *whispers* B-L-A-C-K.

But here, in America, we have things called "SUBURBS," Donald, and if Twitter is any indication, people there aren't scared of Sen. Booker.

Cory Booker is probably one of the nicest guys in politics, but he’s a big black man, so of course Donald Trump is using him to scare people.



I wish Cory was my neighbor — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) September 1, 2020

Cory Booker has Big Friendly Vegan Manager at Trader Joe's Energy. Only someone as racist as Donald Trump could actually believe he could scare people with Cory Booker — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) September 1, 2020

Watch out folks!



Cory Booker is coming to your neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/D2TkvI2rBx — #BLM Jillian Hurley (@BeautyBind) September 1, 2020

Cory Booker, Stanford graduate, Rhodes scholar, Yale Law Graduate, all-around nice guy who once saved woman from burning building.

Maybe he tells too many dad jokes. But guessing most Americans would sure as heck rather have Cory as neighbor than one of the Trumps.@CoryBooker — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) September 1, 2020

Cory Booker on his way to the suburbs to tell everyone his favorite pun pic.twitter.com/Ku3rqAhrye — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) September 1, 2020

Now, I always call foul when people objectify female professionals while they're trying to do their jobs (and in other situations, too.) So, I will look the other way while middle-school me enters my body and puts the following tweets into this post to show other reasons suburban women are not frightened of Sen. Booker.

Is Cory Booker coming to my neighborhood today? I need to shower. pic.twitter.com/m8sQyYm0UO — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 1, 2020

Good Morning! Can Cory Booker come to my suburban neighborhood with these jeans on. Please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/G8biQJ6jXa — Sassy_Tiff 💛 (@tify330) September 1, 2020

Soccer moms, when they hear Cory Booker is coming to the burbs. pic.twitter.com/UNQxyhPkU4 — Elliptical Pundit (@USpoletics) September 1, 2020

White women pondering the idea of Cory Booker coming to control American suburbs in 2021 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUDRfvQonj — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) September 1, 2020

And for the absolutely most scary thing that might happy if Cory Booker came to your neighborhood, I present you with the best string of tweets ever:

BREAKING: Senator Cory Booker has offered to take everyone to the airport... Without being asked.#CoryBookerHeadlines — Kamala Harris Democrat 💛🐝 (@GregHowardJr1) September 1, 2020

NEW THIS HOUR: Senator Cory Booker would like to know if you need anything from the store.#CoryBookerHeadlines — Kamala Harris Democrat 💛🐝 (@GregHowardJr1) September 1, 2020

UPDATE: Senator Cory Booker has folded and put away that laundry you've been avoiding for a week.#CoryBookerHeadlines — Kamala Harris Democrat 💛🐝 (@GregHowardJr1) September 1, 2020

We're being told that rogue Senator, Cory Booker, has set up all your bills on auto-pay. #CoryBookerHeadlines — Kamala Harris Democrat 💛🐝 (@GregHowardJr1) September 1, 2020

AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR: Senator Cory Booker has sorted your recycling. #CoryBookerHeadlines — Kamala Harris Democrat 💛🐝 (@GregHowardJr1) September 1, 2020

So, please, Donald. Threaten us.