You Know How Trump Was Whining About Discarded Military Ballots In PA?

Do you remember Thursday, when the freakin' Department of Justice put out a statement about discarded military ballots in Pennsylvania? And everyone said how unusual it was? (Because it is.)

An unusual statement from the US Attorney in the Middle District of Pennsylvania says a “small number” of military ballots were “discarded,” and nine ballots cast for president Trump have been recovered. https://t.co/SSZnDExdT6 pic.twitter.com/3R2npXDYLC — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 24, 2020

its cool how the department of justice is an arm of the trump campaign and we won't even register a formal complaint about it https://t.co/BmyuflBhDG — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 25, 2020

But oh, it's never as simple as Republicans insist it is when accusing Democrats of fraud. (And by the way, why did the DoJ announce who the voters voted for? That's pretty outrageous. We're supposed to have secret ballots!)

After going viral with an unusual press release saying they found 9 discarded military ballots and all 9 were cast for Trump, the Department of Justice has deleted the release and issued a new one saying it's 7 for Trump and they dunno about the other 2. https://t.co/N3bFo6LtNu — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 24, 2020

According to Talking Points Memo, a temp (who has since been fired) threw out the ballots by mistake and it was caught. It was the local U.S. Attorney David Freed who decided it was sinister, and passed it along to Bill Barr.

Claire McCaskill sums it up for us:

Ok pay attention here. Big deal yesterday of 7 ballots discarded in PA.Turns out they were not in secrecy envelope (hence how they knew they were for Trump) & that it is what Trump wanted! Trump is in court fighting to make sure all ballots not in secrecy envelope are thrown out. https://t.co/T5Uu2OKJTz — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 25, 2020

I just wrote about this the same day. It was REPUBLICAN LAWYERS FOR TRUMP who insisted any ballot without a security envelope be tossed, and the state Supreme Court ruled in their favor.

Ha, ha! I love it when they shoot themselves in the foot.