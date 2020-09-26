You Know How Trump Was Whining About Discarded Military Ballots In PA?

Do you remember Thursday, when the freakin' Department of Justice put out a statement about discarded military ballots in Pennsylvania? And everyone said how unusual it was? (Because it is.)
But oh, it's never as simple as Republicans insist it is when accusing Democrats of fraud. (And by the way, why did the DoJ announce who the voters voted for? That's pretty outrageous. We're supposed to have secret ballots!)
According to Talking Points Memo, a temp (who has since been fired) threw out the ballots by mistake and it was caught. It was the local U.S. Attorney David Freed who decided it was sinister, and passed it along to Bill Barr.
Claire McCaskill sums it up for us:
Ok pay attention here. Big deal yesterday of 7 ballots discarded in PA.Turns out they were not in secrecy envelope (hence how they knew they were for Trump) & that it is what Trump wanted! Trump is in court fighting to make sure all ballots not in secrecy envelope are thrown out. https://t.co/T5Uu2OKJTz
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 25, 2020
I just wrote about this the same day. It was REPUBLICAN LAWYERS FOR TRUMP who insisted any ballot without a security envelope be tossed, and the state Supreme Court ruled in their favor.
Ha, ha! I love it when they shoot themselves in the foot.