Lindsey Graham broke the law on live televison.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I think people in South Carolina are excited about Judge Barrett. I don’t know how much it affected fundraising today, but if you want to help me close the gap…I think the contest in South Carolina has taken on sort of a national profile.

Several congressmen, including Eric Swalwell, were appalled by his fundraising in the Senate building, which, again, is against the law.

This is a crime. @LindseyGrahamSC committed a crime in plain sight. https://t.co/ZySdwtzfXW — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 15, 2020

You have no idea how many ethics presentations we members sit through. This is not only TOTALLY illegal, but he knows it. This is brazen. https://t.co/HAX20bbOeq — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) October 15, 2020

He thinks he’s on Fox. Hard to blame him in light of how the WH and his chamber have been run for the last 4 years. — Little Tiny Fish Michael (@Merv515) October 15, 2020

Senator Graham might need a lawyer: "It shall be unlawful for...Members of Congress, to solicit or receive a donation of money or other thing of value in connection with a Federal election, while in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties." 18 USC 607 https://t.co/raJEztmn66 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 15, 2020

UPDATE: The penalty for breaking this law is fines and jail.