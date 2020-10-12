'Court Packing' ? Once Again, Media Lapdogs Take The GOP Bait

Here was the NPR headline yesterday: "Biden Campaign Continues To Deflect On Court-Packing".

The story is not "VP Refuses To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power," nor are there many followup stories about Trump's taxes.

There are not even headlines about Trump's descent into steroid-addled craziness. They're like trained dogs: The GOP presents the bait, and members of the media bark. They not only haven't learned anything from 2016, they haven't changed since the Bush era.

They can't even go back a few years to point out that the GOP is lying -- again.

In the Senate, Chuck Grassley also introduced legislation to shrink the DC Circuit by three judges with immediate effect--changing the size of a court with the conscious purpose of denying Obama the opportunity to nominate additional judges to it. https://t.co/VUbJxy7xUZ pic.twitter.com/WNAe9zAG3a — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 10, 2020

Contra Grassley's statement, the Judicial Conference of the US said at the time that the court's workload required 11 judges.



"People are laughing because it's obviously a blatant political move," President Obama said. https://t.co/0DRar68rF6 pic.twitter.com/ypsRG6Hs7a — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 10, 2020

Grassley's bill to change the size of the DC circuit for pretty transparently political reasons was cosponsored by current Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, as well as Sens. Cornyn, Lee, and Cruz. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 10, 2020

Pete Buttigeig understands why this Supreme Court fight is so important. He quotes Thomas Jefferson:

“We might as well ask a man to wear the coat which fitted him as a boy, as expect future generations to live under the regime of their barbarous ancestors.”

Nothing, just @PeteButtigieg ad-libbing the perfect response to breaking news.pic.twitter.com/n7hyLsVClQ — Introverts for Democracy (@Introverts4Pete) October 11, 2020

Smart people don't take the bait:

Our national political press corps acts like Mitch McConnell is their assignment editor. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 11, 2020

Journalists. You’re taking the bait. Republicans already packed the courts. Mitch laughed about it. Your job is not both sides. It’s the truth. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 12, 2020

Captures it. Republicans have broken a good bit of the govt to secure dominance of the judiciary to lock in power against electoral majorities. It seems never have occurred to them that Democrats cld erase the whole thing using expressly constitutional means. https://t.co/OXoPWCmRsx — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2020

GOP demanded there be 8 judges from February 2016 — April 2017



be better at this https://t.co/irQOAjOKB7 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 11, 2020

Just gonna leave this blast from the past here...https://t.co/wWUSCjUnIr — Dave McCowen (@dave_mccowen) October 11, 2020

I agree it's not court packing under the FDR definition, but two posts "editors" post from National Review in 2013, with the second explicitly calling the Circuit Court nominations a "packing scheme."https://t.co/UjaTCmrOTDhttps://t.co/7izsF7ii2o pic.twitter.com/w1DPLEkW7z — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) October 11, 2020

Come on news media. Look at this guy. And you're trying to stir up some bullshit about Biden and court packing in the final days of the campaign knowing the GOP did this --- AND THEY"RE BRAGGING ABOUT IT ON FOX NEWS???



This is a big reason why this country is in such trouble;. https://t.co/gMXjgUSNFX — digby (@digby56) October 11, 2020

So let's be clear: Under Obama, Republicans obstructed the routine appointment of federal judges, leaving those seats open for Trump.

This resulted in a heavy concentration of right-wing radical judges in approximately 200 seats.

Democrats aren't talking about court packing. They're talking about reform. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.