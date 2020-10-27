Pharyngula: Out of respect for the dead, the COVID story in Fargo has been told exactly as it occurred.

The Root: The FBI broke the law by withholding its report on domestic terrorism certain to highlight the growing white supremacist threat.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: The U.S. Navy is going hydroponic…make that hypersonic.

The Rectification of Names: Here’s the bad reason the Supreme Court could still reach a good result for the Affordable Care Act in Texas v. United States.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We're going to have insurance for everybody." (Donald Trump, January 14, 2017.)

