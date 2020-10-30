Joe.My.God.: Melania Trump says her husband is great for teh gay!

Off the Kuff: As Election Day approaches, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has gone silent on COVID.

Greg Fallis: Even a defeated Donald Trump could do an awful lot of damage in 70 days.

Naked Capitalism: If you wondered why federal aid to state and local governments must be part of any COVID relief package from Congress, this is why.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Lesson from the Great Recession: Don’t let states become the ‘anti-stimulus.’" (Jon Perr, August 20, 2020)

