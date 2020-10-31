Balloon Juice: Signs of the plague in Cambridge and trouble bruin for UCLA sports.

Brad Delong: “Long COVID” is bad for your health and the economy.

Angry Bear: While Canada has COVID comparatively contained, the European Union is out of control.

Slacktivist: Witness white evangelicals go body and soul for Trumpism.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"If anything, this man is a baby Christian who doesn't have a clue about how believers think, talk and act." (Focus on the Family founder James Dobson, on Donald Trump, June 25, 2016)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.