Pete Buttigieg To Fox News: Let's Talk About The President's Secret Chinese Bank Account

For some reason, Fox News keeps punching themselves in the face and letting Pete Buttigieg come on their airwaves to give viewers and the anchors a reality check. And every time, he delivers.

On Thursday, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum were doing their level best to flog the stupid Hunter Biden laptop story because something something trying to make a deal with someone somewhere that didn't actually go through and had nothing to do with Joe Biden even though the sleazeball in the White House desperately wants to make it so.

Bret Baier struggled with what the issue was, barely spitting out "business deal," before Buttigieg went to town.

"If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let's talk about the President of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account," Buttigieg said with just a touch of sarcasm and a dollop of good old Midwestern sincerity.

"That's not like something somebody said that used to work with somebody related to the president," he needled. "That's a matter of documented fact."

" And they won't even tell us what bank it's with. Does that bother Americans? I'm pretty sure it bothers Americans a lot more than what they're trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season."

There's a nice position in a Biden cabinet waiting for Mayor Pete, no doubt. And no, he's not going to be the Press Secretary. As plum a position as that is, it's not appropriate for an aspiring politician of his calibre.