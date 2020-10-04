Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Speak Pelosi Torches Republicans And Trump For Being 'Anti-Science' During The Pandemic

As COVID-19 rages through Trump and Republicans, likely because they held a super-spreader event last week at the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls out their refusal to follow CDC guidelines.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

While discussing the need for the passage of a new stimulus package on Face The Nation, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out the Trump administration and his allies in Congress for being anti-science, after dismissing all relevant information regarding efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Speaker Pelosi if the spread of the virus to the president and many of his allies last week was transmitted from Capitol Hill.

"I have not heard that," Pelosi said. "The optics of it all are that those who were at the White House are the ones who brought the virus to the Capitol," she said.

She was referring the Republicans who held their Supreme Court nomination event at the White House without taking proper precautions to protect themselves and others from the pandemic, while trying to ram through a Supreme Court nominee.

Then Speaker Pelosi lowered the boom on Republicans and this administration's constant mocking of the CDC guidelines, control measures, and science in general aimed at protecting the health of the American people.

Speaker Pelosi said, "For a long time the Republicans in Congress and this president have been anti-science. They don't trust science and they don't believe in government."

She continued, "So, if science says you should be testing, tracing, treating, mask-wearing, sanitation, separation, and the rest, and you don't believe in science, and you don't want — which is what you have do, then you have more deaths, more spread of the virus."

"You can see this even with denial on climate change, that we're suffering these fires, that they don't believe in fires, and they don't want to do anything."

Trump has constantly disagreed with the medical team at the CDC and attacked climate change throughout his presidency and the pandemic..

I imagine some Republicans do believe in science, but they refuse to adhere to it, so they send out people who denigrate the medical professionals like Dr. Fauci to appear on these shows. Acting on science's recommendations stops them from making money from oil companies and their corporate donors.

They put the lives of the many to line in order to their pockets with gold.

The American people and science suffer.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.