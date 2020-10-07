Stephen Colbert Calls Trump A 'Teflon Trout' Who Swims Through Life Without Learning

Last night's Colbert monologue, via the Daily Beast:

“You know, ladies and gentlemen, when Donald Trump first contracted the coronavirus, I thought that maybe, just maybe, he would emerge from this experience with a shred of humility,” Stephen Colbert said at the top of his Late Show monologue Tuesday night. “Because honestly, nothing would disarm his critics more than if he stood up and told the world, ‘I was wrong. I have learned my lesson. And I truly sympathize with the hundreds of thousands who have been gravely ill or lost their lives due to this pandemic.’”

“But I forgot about one thing,” the host continued. “He never does that.”

Instead, Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital on Monday in the most dramatic way he could imagine. “It was timed so it could appear live on the evening news and every bit of it was pure strongman propaganda,” Colbert said, playing footage of the president triumphantly walking up the stairs. “Only Donald Trump would think climbing stairs is a feat of strength,” he joked.