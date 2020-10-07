Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Stephen Colbert Calls Trump A 'Teflon Trout' Who Swims Through Life Without Learning

"Only Donald Trump would think climbing stairs is a feat of strength," the late-night host observed.
By Susie Madrak

Last night's Colbert monologue, via the Daily Beast:

“You know, ladies and gentlemen, when Donald Trump first contracted the coronavirus, I thought that maybe, just maybe, he would emerge from this experience with a shred of humility,” Stephen Colbert said at the top of his Late Show monologue Tuesday night. “Because honestly, nothing would disarm his critics more than if he stood up and told the world, ‘I was wrong. I have learned my lesson. And I truly sympathize with the hundreds of thousands who have been gravely ill or lost their lives due to this pandemic.’”

“But I forgot about one thing,” the host continued. “He never does that.”

Instead, Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital on Monday in the most dramatic way he could imagine. “It was timed so it could appear live on the evening news and every bit of it was pure strongman propaganda,” Colbert said, playing footage of the president triumphantly walking up the stairs. “Only Donald Trump would think climbing stairs is a feat of strength,” he joked.

Thank God for all the late night comedians who kept telling the truth and giving us something to laugh about through this national nightmare.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.