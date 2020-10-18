Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

A look at your Sunday morning TV lineup! And an unlikely getaway car?
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

There is truly nothing comical about white supremacists plotting to kidnap and kill anyone, let alone sitting Democratic governors of Michigan and Virginia. And the folks in these armed mobs are allegedly all about Blue Lives Matter, yet talk of murdering law enforcement officers was in heavy rotation throughout their communications intercepted by the FBI.

What captured the imagination of Twitter, however, is the car in which they filmed their tactical exercises. We must all be a little punchy or just crazed with the absurdity and pain of our current political situation, but here's what gave so many of us maniacal fits of giggles.

Their PT Cruiser.

*********************

Here's your Sunday morning talk show line up, according to Politico:

  • ABC“This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Isgur.
  • NBC“Meet the Press”: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Michael Osterholm. Panel: Donna Edwards, Mark Leibovich, Pat McCrory and Ashley Parker.
  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Jason Miller … Pete Buttigieg. Panel: Karl Rove, Catherine Lucey and Bob Woodward. Power Player: Alan Alda.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: DNC Chair Tom Perez … Reince Priebus … Mike Rogers … Raphael Bostic … Scott Gottlieb … Mark Strassman and Elizabeth Palmer … Weijia Jang and Ed O’Keefe.
  • CNN“State of the Union”: Lara Trump … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker … Fareed Zakaria.

What's up for your Sunday?

