Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

There is truly nothing comical about white supremacists plotting to kidnap and kill anyone, let alone sitting Democratic governors of Michigan and Virginia. And the folks in these armed mobs are allegedly all about Blue Lives Matter, yet talk of murdering law enforcement officers was in heavy rotation throughout their communications intercepted by the FBI.

What captured the imagination of Twitter, however, is the car in which they filmed their tactical exercises. We must all be a little punchy or just crazed with the absurdity and pain of our current political situation, but here's what gave so many of us maniacal fits of giggles.

Their PT Cruiser.

just overthrowing the government with a couple of my boys in a pt cruiser https://t.co/ZC8SdjvmIP — betz (@alltwentytwo) October 17, 2020

behold the master race, pulling up to their coup d'etat in a bright blue PT Cruiser. https://t.co/RZvIuboWaP — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) October 17, 2020

The PT Cruiser Platoon lay down the cover fire as The Pontiac Aztek Artillery move into position in the Denny’s parking lot.



🤣



That’s automotive badassery on par with Seb Gorka’s four cylinder Mustang. https://t.co/1KyoDyLeI9 — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) October 17, 2020

They were practicing to overthrow the government in a PT Cruiser. 😂 https://t.co/NsVCKHmZQD — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 17, 2020

The fact that they wanted to do this out of a PT Cruiser is the most Michigan shit ever. Support vehicles must have included a Pontiac Torrent, a Ford Probe and a pair of rusted-out J-bodies https://t.co/UMqoXYFoG6 — Patrick George (@bypatrickgeorge) October 17, 2020

Lifted PT Cruiser suddenly just became my dream car pic.twitter.com/Yd2ZBpOCJv — ANTIFA Leader Donnie (@BlackCat8283) October 17, 2020

