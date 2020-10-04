Tone Police On Fox 'News' Upset The Media Isn't Being Nicer To Captain Super-Spreader

Trump's enablers over on State-Run TV were very upset the press isn't being nicer to him now that he's hospitalized with COVID, instead of daring to point out that he's a huge raging hypocrite who's been completely irresponsible in his handling of this pandemic.

On this Sunday's Media Buzz, host Howie Kurtz asked Fox regular, Trump apologist Mollie Hemmingway from The Federalist whether it was "fair for journalists and commentators to pound away" on Trump's "mixed messaging, or does it come across as insensitive?"

Hemmingway responded by first playing the false equivalency game, saying the press hasn't treated the Governor of Virginia, who recently contracted the disease, in the same manner that they have Trump, insinuating that Ralph Northam somehow deserved criticism for being supportive of mask wearing and lockdowns in her state. Hemmingway then proceeded to play the conservative victim card for Trump:

HEMMINGWAY: Unfortunately, the media seemed to be unable to leave aside their just unchecked hostility. This is a very important time for them to be reporting facts. Instead they seem to be trying to drum up scandals, foment instability, and just in general behave hysterically. It is very disappointing to see they can't set aside that hatred even for a few days, and it comes through particularly loud and clear while the president is hospitalized.

Ah yes. That evil cruel media lobbing accusations at poor old Trump, who's done absolutely nothing to deserve that criticism. After that huge heaping helping of projection from Hemmingway, her fellow guest and weekend Fox anchor Jedediah Bila also said the issue of Trump's hospitalization should be "handled delicately" by the media, given how deadly the virus is, and how many Americans have already died from it.

Bila said she would "like to see we have some degree of compassion" on the topic, ignoring the fact that we've seen little to none of that from both Trump and those who work at her network on the topic of the deaths and damage to the lives of the Americans that she just mentioned. All it's been is push, push, push to reopen as quickly as possible, consequences be damned.

Now that Trump has been hospitalized, they want to play tone police for the rest of us and tell us how we're supposed to feel about that, or what we're allowed to say on the topic.

Hemmingway also continued Fox's dangerous pattern of minimizing the benefits from mask wearing and lockdowns, after Kurtz asked her about Trump's criticism of Biden for wearing a mask at the debate:

HEMMINGWAY: I think the press takes too much of a side on this issue on whether the response to this global pandemic is to shut down the country, ban children from schools, keep people from going to church, have people be masked constantly, versus this idea that you want to respond with appropriate concern to the pandemic without destroying your life. The media are clearly on the same side of this issue as Joe Biden, just as they are on the same side of every issue with Joe Biden, and that comes through loud and clear. There is a fundamental debate about how to respond to something like this, whether you put your entire country on hold, whether you stay in your house and you don't campaign, whether you... who you think is essential and who you think is not, or how you respond to these things, and we just have not seen in any way a good debate on that topic within the media. They have all agreed that they think certain drastic lockdowns, and various serious measures, keeping children out of school, are the right thing to do even though there is not a lot of scientific evidence in support of this, although they assert that there is.

Sorry Mollie, but your network and Dear Leader have been the main source of the COVID "infodemic" according to a recent study from Cornell University. The only question that remains is how many more of their viewers are they going to help Trump kill while this pandemic continues to rage across the country?