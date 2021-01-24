Federalist Co-Founder Tries To Memory Hole Trump's MAGA Sedition Riot

The Federalist's Ben Domenech did his best to pretend that Trump did nothing since losing the election to deserve being called an autocrat on Fox's Media Buzz this Sunday.

During a panel discussion that started off with host Howard Kurtz whining about some of CNN's Dana Bash and Jim Acosta's comments about Trump leaving office, where Bash called Trump someone who "looks like a small man and that is exactly the way that he has handled his presidency since he lost" and Acosta saying that Trump was "almost leaving town like an autocrat ousted from power heading off to exile," Kurtz asked his panel "why those insults?"

Meghan McCain's husband immediately responded by doing his best to memory-hole that entire episode where Trump inciting a riot at the capitol, him pressuring elected officials to overturn the election and all the rest of the rotten nightmare we've all been living through for the last couple of months.

"I mean, come on! This is ridiculous!" Domenech griped. "Autocratic fascist dictator, voted out of office and leaves. I mean like, this is not something that is consistent with the way that they've framed the president or his behavior, and I think that this is just, you know, the media trying to get one last shot at him."

Yes Ben, he lost and then he simply went away. What alternate reality are you living in? Domenech then proceeded with his other nonsense talking point, which is that people in the media who have been critical of Trump are actually going to miss him.

DOMENECH: I think though that they're going to miss him. I mean, he's made them so much money. They've all gotten book deals out of this. They've been able to get a lot more attention. So many media figures now have made their bread out of going after Donald Trump and getting profiled as if they're doing something amazing and courageous for getting nasty tweets from people who dislike what they're doing or dislike their coverage. I just think that this is a situation where a lot of these folks are going to have to adapt to a new reality and I'm curious to see what that looks like. You know, are they still going to try to make Donald Trump, you know, the big fearsome 800 pound gorilla, because that's what they've been doing for the last 4 years.

Kurtz did actually bring up the fact that “there's plenty of things to criticize president Trump on, including his role in the January 6th riot, but did some of those comments just come off like visceral dislike?” as though Trump's role in those riots didn't merit the criticism.

Trump's enablers would love to just make the events of the last couple of months just go away and have us all forget just how close we came to Trump and his fellow seditionists destroying what's left of our democracy in America. It's all of our job to make sure they're not allowed to do it.