Trump Needs To Be Held Accountable For 'Worse Than Watergate' Georgia Phone Calls

Anyone listening to the phone call between Georgia Secretary of State and Donald Trump, released by The Washington Post, realizes Trump was trying to force election tampering, committing fraud, and demanding a state official commit a crime.

But what we just learned is that Trump made a separate phone call to another Georgia election official during an ongoing investigation in Cobb County, pressuring that person to "find the fraud" and flip the state from Joe Biden to him.

President Trump urged Georgia’s lead elections investigator to “find the fraud” in a lengthy December phone call, saying the official would be a “national hero,” according to an individual familiar with the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversation.

Legal experts say this is tantamount to obstruction of justice. Eric Holder tweeted out this missive after Trump's call to Raffensperger became public.

As you listen to the tape consider this federal criminal statute. pic.twitter.com/eqoP1cVob5 — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 4, 2021

This must not stand.

My new one @Slate: Donald Trump Should Be Prosecuted for His Shakedown of Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger https://t.co/EtI4YqcHmC — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) January 4, 2021

The president committing criminal acts on unsecure telephone lines is the actual national security threat here. It's he who should be investigated. https://t.co/2hgM2130HX — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 4, 2021

Whether Trump is impeached for inciting a riot at the Capitol, then refusing to do anything about it does not erase his crimes in Georgia. There must be repercussions for this immoral and criminal behavior, because in our lifetimes we've never seen a sitting president so openly try to undermine the integrity of our democracy, overturn an election he lost by 7 million votes, and commit election fraud right before out eyes. Mobilizing his seditious MAGA supporters to march on the halls of Congress on January 7 will go down in infamy, but it does not excuse his election tampering prior to the riots that left five people dead.

Trump is committing sedition by trying to undermine the electoral system, and instigating a coup in order to remain president of the United States.

Trump has relied upon Joseph Goebbels' tactics his entire public life, so let's recall what the ultimate propagandist said.

"If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."

Trump has proven this true time and time again. His supporters believe anything and everything he says, truth be damned. But in this day and age, Trump is being aided by traitorous right-wing media pals, who propagate and promote every specious claim and conspiracy theory to undermine the 2020 presidential election. They are his treasonous co-conspirators and collaborators.

"The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie."

Republicans in Congress are continuing to shield the people from the truth as much as possible, which helped throw gas on the fire of deceit. Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are additionally responsible for what happened at the Capitol.

"It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

In Trump's administration, the truth is the most dangerous weapon against his assault on reality. This is why we must insist upon mainstream media holding him and his administration accountable, instead of helping him suppress dissent, as he organizes insurrection against the United States of America.

Trump's entire legal team has been part of these lies and conspiracies that have radicalized MAGA whacks, as well as filing frivolous case after case in the courts. They should all be held accountable, and their law licenses revoked.

If this republic is to survive we cannot let an authoritarian, narcissistic man baby destroy the Constitution he swore to uphold. If there are no repercussions, what will stop the next carnival barker from doing the same thing, or worse, and then using his pardon power to insulate himself from every crime he sends his minions out to commit?