Fox’s Mollie Hemingway Claims Trump’s ‘White Power’ Tweet Was ‘Sarcasm’

Fox contributor Mollie Hemingway lectured the media for not reporting that the guy yelling “white power” in a video Trump retweeted was sarcasm and thus not doing enough to counter prejudice against white people.
In case you missed it, Donald Trump retweeted a video of a white man in the Florida retirement community, The Villages, driving a golf cart and shouting “white power.” CNN has more: The President retweeted the video that showed the community's Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters arguing with one another. The President thanked the "great people" shown in the video. "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!" he wrote in the tweet. Roughly three hours later, the tweet no longer appeared in Trump's timeline. "President Trump is a big fan of the Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.
Hemingway was at her usual perch on Fox’s MediaBuzz show today, scolding the media for not being pro-Trump enough and, in this case, accusing the media of promoting racial conflict instead of harmony – while ignoring the racial conflict and divisiveness deliberately incited by both Trump and her own network.
Really, Mollie?
This is the video Trump retweeted. Yes, the guy yelling “white power” was responding to an anti-Trump protester but there’s no indication that he was sarcastic and didn’t mean it.
But Mollie, have you checked out anything Tucker Carlson says lately? Just this week, he called for Black Lives Matter protesters to be labeled as “terrorists” and “rounded up” before they destroy the country. Last month, he suggested that the protests against George Floyd’s murder by police were worse than his death. He also grossly distorted comments by anti-racist activist Tim Wise to claim he believes “parents must hurt their own children” because “happy childhoods are a sign of racism.”
And then there’s Trump. If Hemingway really cares about people getting along well, she really needs to pay closer attention to him.
Not surprisingly, host Howard Kurtz said nothing to challenge that stream of hypocritical BS from Hemingway. But the other guest, Jessica Tarlov, let her have it pretty good:
TARLOV: -- Mollie to say, “Oh, you know, they didn't get the depth of this, it was sarcasm.” White power is never a joke, and for Mollie to say, “Oh, this is a country where we all get along.” I don't know what country Mollie's living in at this moment.
Editor's Note: Apparently Trump Spokes-liar Kayleigh McEnany didn't get the "sarcasm" memo. McEnany was asked about the tweet at a White House press briefing on Monday, and insisted Trump didn't hear the man yell "white power."
Posted with permission from News Hounds.