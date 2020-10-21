Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Jr. Calls Biden A Racist For Not Fixing Race Relations When Obama Was In Office

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday argued that former Vice President Joe Biden should have solved racial tensions when there was an African-American president.
By David

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday argued that former Vice President Joe Biden should have solved racial tensions when there was an African-American president.

At a campaign event in Pennsylvania, the president’s son responded after a member of the audience called Biden a “racist.”

“Well, he is,” Trump agreed. “He was best friends with every segregationist ever to walk the halls of Congress.”

“But he’s going to fix those issues now, right?” he added sarcastically. “Now he’s going to fix racial tensions in America. Why did you wait 47 years, Joe? You know, if you really cared, if you thought it was something you were going to campaign on, maybe you would have utilized, I don’t know, your 38 years in the United States Senate.”

Trump added: “How about if you really wanted to do something about the issue — because this is what I would have done. Now, I have a brain but maybe it’s different. But if I really cared about the issue I would have maybe utilized my eight years as vice president to the first African-American president.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.