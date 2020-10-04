Misc
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Violent Trump Supporter At A Rally In Texas Coldclocks A Peaceful Counter-protester

Denton police have arrested a suspect in an assault in a Buc-ee’s parking lot that was captured in a viral Twitter video on Saturday.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Apparently MAGA man didn't think the counter-protester should have been there taking video, or something. UPDATE: He seemed to be objecting to them repeatedly playing YG & Nipsey Hussle "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump), which you can appear a bit near the end of the clip.

Source: Click2Houston

Denton police are investigating an assault that occurred Saturday afternoon at a Buc-ee’s, according to a press release.

Police say they responded around 12:40 p.m. to a local hospital regarding the assault that happened on the 2800 block of S. I-35E. A man reported that he was assaulted by an unknown male at the gas station.

The victim told police that he and his friend observed supporters of President Donald Trump at the Buc-ee’s. A verbal argument occurred, and the victim said the man then punched him in the face.

A bit of the exchange:

The man in the hat yells, “You want a [expletive] piece?” The man in glasses replies, “No, thank you.”

The first man yells back, “Turn it off!” Next to him, a man in a grey hat and black “Trump 2020” shirt says to the man in the glasses: “You guys shouldn’t even be here, bud.”

The first man then yells “I’ll [expletive] you up!” and punches the man with glasses in the face.

The man has since been arrested, according to the Dallas News. The victim suffered facial abrasions and a chipped tooth.

Denton police have arrested a suspect in an assault in a Buc-ee’s parking lot that was captured in a viral Twitter video on Saturday.

Police Chief Frank Dixon said in a tweet Saturday evening that 44-year-old Jason Lata had been booked into the city jail on one count of assault causing bodily injury. His bail was set at $15,000 and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Charlottesville Car Attack

Charlottesville Car Attack

Video captured of neo-Nazi James Alex Fields using his car to ram into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017. Original posted by Brendan Gilmore: https://twitter.com/brennanmgilmore/status/896434516260212737
Mar 27, 2019
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.