Violent Trump Supporter At A Rally In Texas Coldclocks A Peaceful Counter-protester

Apparently MAGA man didn't think the counter-protester should have been there taking video, or something. UPDATE: He seemed to be objecting to them repeatedly playing YG & Nipsey Hussle "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump), which you can appear a bit near the end of the clip.

Source: Click2Houston

Denton police are investigating an assault that occurred Saturday afternoon at a Buc-ee’s, according to a press release. Police say they responded around 12:40 p.m. to a local hospital regarding the assault that happened on the 2800 block of S. I-35E. A man reported that he was assaulted by an unknown male at the gas station. The victim told police that he and his friend observed supporters of President Donald Trump at the Buc-ee’s. A verbal argument occurred, and the victim said the man then punched him in the face.

A bit of the exchange:

The man in the hat yells, “You want a [expletive] piece?” The man in glasses replies, “No, thank you.” The first man yells back, “Turn it off!” Next to him, a man in a grey hat and black “Trump 2020” shirt says to the man in the glasses: “You guys shouldn’t even be here, bud.” The first man then yells “I’ll [expletive] you up!” and punches the man with glasses in the face.

The man has since been arrested, according to the Dallas News. The victim suffered facial abrasions and a chipped tooth.

Denton police have arrested a suspect in an assault in a Buc-ee’s parking lot that was captured in a viral Twitter video on Saturday. Police Chief Frank Dixon said in a tweet Saturday evening that 44-year-old Jason Lata had been booked into the city jail on one count of assault causing bodily injury. His bail was set at $15,000 and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Violent Trump supporter at a rally in Texas assaults a peaceful counter-protester pic.twitter.com/s950Q3kgTj — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 3, 2020

We are aware of an assault that occurred at Buccee’s in our city this afternoon. A report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation. If you have information, please call Denton Police at (940) 349-8181. The suspect is in the brown/red hat and black t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/WfaifE1qKu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 3, 2020