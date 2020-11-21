Brian Williams Reacts To Geraldo's Suggestion That We Name The COVID Vaccine After Trump

“What Trump Steaks did for the hungry, what Trump Water did for the thirsty in our nation, what Trump University did to lift up the uneducated in our country. Well, along comes Trump, the vaccine. The possibilities...are endless.”
- Brian Williams
Source: MSNBC
FOX News Correspondent Geraldo Rivera says we should pay tribute to the president by naming a Covid-19 vaccine after Trump. MSNBC's Brian Williams reacts to that suggestion.
Some Twitter reaction.
??? Dry wit and sarcasm are my spirit animals. Brian Williams for the win. https://t.co/YIoEqincXo
— The Canning Underground? (@tashahuebner) November 21, 2020
“What Trump Steaks did for the hungry, what Trump Water did for the thirsty in our nation, what Trump University did to lift up the uneducated in our country. Well, along comes Trump, the vaccine. The possibilities...are endless.”
- Brian Williams https://t.co/a19xrRqgKC
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 21, 2020
Love that people are just now noticing how good Brian Williams is at reaming Trump. He's been really good at it for a really long time but this is some next level shit. 😂pic.twitter.com/hBRIeF1TYH
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 21, 2020