Brit Hume Fears A Dem Sweep May Push Biden Too Far Left

Please note that Crooks and Liars has a long memory of Brit Hume being an EXPERT in what constitutes the "far left" and "extreme liberalism." Remember in 2008 when Brit insisted that MICHELLE OBAMA was no mere liberal, but was an ARCH LIBERAL?
Well, Bernie Sanders and the Squad gave Brit and his bosses at Fox News an EXTREME! reason to flip out over a Biden presidency by meeting via Zoom and publishing their convo. EXTREME!
On Twitter, the Trump War Room (yeah) lost their collective sh*t as well.
Brit Hume calmed himself down by suggesting that a divided Congress, meaning a Republican Senate, would definitely help give Biden - who he insists is not FAR left, just regular left, an excuse to disappoint the FAR left Bernie Sanders squad of brown women.
Oh come on, Brit! You know the "unhinged radical left" will NEVER be satisfied until "Biden is the most progressive president since FDR.” I expect to hear that from the Trump! War! Room! throughout 2021.
Burn the lifeboats. No Republican rebranding of themselves or us.