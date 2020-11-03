Politics
Brit Hume Fears A Dem Sweep May Push Biden Too Far Left

Brit Hume is an expert on what is too far left, and he's hoping the Senate stays Republican so Biden "has an excuse" to disappoint the "FAR LEFT."
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Please note that Crooks and Liars has a long memory of Brit Hume being an EXPERT in what constitutes the "far left" and "extreme liberalism." Remember in 2008 when Brit insisted that MICHELLE OBAMA was no mere liberal, but was an ARCH LIBERAL?

Well, Bernie Sanders and the Squad gave Brit and his bosses at Fox News an EXTREME! reason to flip out over a Biden presidency by meeting via Zoom and publishing their convo. EXTREME!

On Twitter, the Trump War Room (yeah) lost their collective sh*t as well.

Brit Hume calmed himself down by suggesting that a divided Congress, meaning a Republican Senate, would definitely help give Biden - who he insists is not FAR left, just regular left, an excuse to disappoint the FAR left Bernie Sanders squad of brown women.

HUME: Probably the best thing that can happen to Joe Biden would be that his party not to get both houses of Congress. Because I think Biden, by history, is not hard left. He is left, but not hard left. Bernie is hard left. He made peace with Bernie by including Bernie Sanders ideas in the party’s platform. So I think what would happen is if they don’t get control, Biden has an excuse to satisfy the left. If he doesn’t have control of everything and he doesn’t know.

Oh come on, Brit! You know the "unhinged radical left" will NEVER be satisfied until "Biden is the most progressive president since FDR.” I expect to hear that from the Trump! War! Room! throughout 2021.

Burn the lifeboats. No Republican rebranding of themselves or us.

