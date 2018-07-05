With No Apology, Brit Hume Deletes Tweet Saying Left 'Sure Don't Love ' America

After telling the world the left hates America by commenting and retweeting a moronic story from Powerline, former Fox News host Brit Hume deleted the tweet in an effort to tamp down criticism he's received.

Brit Hume, however, has played this "Democrats hate America" tune for years. Remember the "Michelle Obama is an arch-liberal embarrassed by patriotism" Brit Hume from ten years ago? He hasn't changed a bit.

And make no mistake, he did not apologize for his sophistry this week, either.

Here's what he tweeted on the Fourth of July.



Here's my response via the Twitter machine.

When @jhinderaker uses the term patriotic, he means sycophantic, but @brithume demeans his former newsman reputation with this tweet. When the left says they aren't proud it's because of the leaders who embarrass this country. https://t.co/DeL4zfiFgq — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) July 4, 2018

Hinderaker blames U.S. education of course and tells his readers "Perhaps the best thing you can do for your offspring is not to send them to college."

Okay, then.

Here was some of the criticism he received.

Wow. Many of us are Dems. We risked our lives for America, many of us were wounded, many of us saw friends and fellow patriots die.



Brit Hume thinks @SenDuckworth, Max Cleland, Bob Kerrey, and other Dems who lost limbs in war don't love their country?



Wow. Happy 4th, Brit. https://t.co/LaIgKXNDV6 — VoteVets (@votevets) July 4, 2018

Thanks for tweeting out my story. Why did you delete your post saying Democrats don't love America? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 4, 2018

Here was his response to the backlash he then faced.

I deleted an earlier tweet that said Democrats don’t love America. It was based on a Gallup poll that found only a minority of Dems now very proud of this country. A number of people said they think that’s not a fair conclusion from the poll. I agree and thus the deletion. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 5, 2018

After getting his arse kicked, he then agreed that the poll was unfair and deleted his previous tweet.

↓ Story continues below ↓

That's not a freaking apology.

That's a meek response for a horrible tweet on Independence Day.

He should be ashamed of himself, but his writing reads more like it came from a programmed Westworld host than a real person.

If you're sorry say so.

Apparently, he's not.

And nobody should say so.