Post-Election Legal Challenge Leader David Bossie Has COVID

David Bossie, who was accused of scamming elderly Trump voters and reportedly pocketed millions of dollars of their donations had been named to lead the legal fight for Trump to try and overturn the will of the American in the 2020 presidential election,

However, the coronavirus had a different idea and now the news comes out that he's infected with the virus.

Thoughts and prayers.

There aren't much non-violent worse crimes than bilking the elderly of their savings to line one's own pockets, but in Trump's world, that's normal behavior.

The Presidential Coalition, Bossie’s non-profit group aimed at identifying and supporting conservative candidates for local and state elected office, took in $18.5 million in donations from 2017 to 2018, often using promotional materials heavily featuring Bossie and Trump, per Politico. But in May of last year, Axios revealed that only $425,442 of the $15.4 million the group spent over the preceding two years went to potential candidates while the rest was used to pay for outside consultants and to purchase copies of Bossie’s two latest books, both of which he co-authored with Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. According to the report, the majority of the funds the organization has raised using a telemarketing firm previously accused of targeting the elderly and received the majority of its contributions from retirees.

Trump is so desperate to find a person not named Giuliani to try and lead his narcissistic, very destructive, and childish fight of nonexistent voter fraud that he turned to the man who he had previously been considered, “persona non grata.”

They were made for each other, and deserve a visit by 'rona.