HISTORIC: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Win The 2020 Presidential Race

With the third-highest popular vote total since FDR, Joe Biden is the next president.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
AP hasn't called it yet. Everyone's still sitting on it, because everyone's being extremely careful because of potential violence, but with the last Philadelphia ballot dump, Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania and there are not enough outstanding ballots for Trump to win.

It is now statistically impossible.

We have a winner, folks! After counting all the ballots, Joe Biden will be our next president and Kamala Harris will be the first-ever Black Asian-American female Vice President!!!!!

It took a while, but PA put Biden over the top and he's on track to earn (EV Total) here.

BREATHE. Take a minute to celebrate with this group of joyful voters in the video up top.

But don't let your guard down, because control of the Senate hinges on two -- not one, but TWO -- runoffs in Georgia. Jon Ossoff and the magnificent amazing Reverend Raphael Warnock will face David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to see who represents Georgia in the Senate. Organizers need boots on the ground to register new voters and get out the vote.

(And don't forget, we also have a shot at Alaska with Dr. Al Gross, where absentee ballots can't be counted until Nov. 10th.)

Today, though, we CELEBRATE.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.