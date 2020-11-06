HISTORIC: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Win The 2020 Presidential Race

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.



Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.



Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST



All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

AP hasn't called it yet. Everyone's still sitting on it, because everyone's being extremely careful because of potential violence, but with the last Philadelphia ballot dump, Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania and there are not enough outstanding ballots for Trump to win.

It is now statistically impossible.

We have a winner, folks! After counting all the ballots, Joe Biden will be our next president and Kamala Harris will be the first-ever Black Asian-American female Vice President!!!!!

It took a while, but PA put Biden over the top and he's on track to earn (EV Total) here.

BREATHE. Take a minute to celebrate with this group of joyful voters in the video up top.

But don't let your guard down, because control of the Senate hinges on two -- not one, but TWO -- runoffs in Georgia. Jon Ossoff and the magnificent amazing Reverend Raphael Warnock will face David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to see who represents Georgia in the Senate. Organizers need boots on the ground to register new voters and get out the vote.

(And don't forget, we also have a shot at Alaska with Dr. Al Gross, where absentee ballots can't be counted until Nov. 10th.)

Today, though, we CELEBRATE.