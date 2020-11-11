Kayleigh McEnany Provides 234 Pages Of Phony Voter Fraud Proof. Remind You Of Anything?

Kayleigh McEnany and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel waved 234 magic papers of election malfeasance that appear to be written by children with crayons and contains no actual evidence to claim the election was stolen from Trump on Sean Hannity's show Tuesday.

"We keep hearing the drumbeat of 'where is the evidence?' Right here, Sean.



234 pages of sworn affidavits. These are real people, real allegations, signed with notarys that are alleging the following..."@KayleighMcEnany discusses evidence of voter fraud with @SeanHannity. pic.twitter.com/ZFqRre7Src — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 11, 2020

This reminds me of an event from 2006, but I'll get to that in a bit.

During Trump's disastrous 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl, she asked Trump to produce his healthcare plan after saying he had one. McEnany then walked over and gave her a book full of pages and said here it is.

President Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, gave us a heavy book that she described as the president’s health care plan. It was filled with executive orders and congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive healthcare plan. https://t.co/Mn6HRAOwHL pic.twitter.com/WmsoRQP2WJ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020

All that was contained were executive orders signed by Trump and other ridiculous memos that were not a healthcare plan.

Liars gotta lie. And grifters gotta grift.

Brad Heath has a nice thread exposing this insane nonsense. Here's a few examples of what is contained in her magic papers, but read his whole thread. It's sickening and laughable at the same time.

One Republican poll watcher said the independent lawyers observing the process seemed pretty liberal to him. pic.twitter.com/3Go0GjhsRX — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 11, 2020

That hand-written statement appears to have been digitally altered after it was written. Image manipulation analysis courtesy of: https://t.co/AP9pDwjy6c). pic.twitter.com/2DIhctgEUD — Adam Kline PhD (@DrADKline) November 11, 2020

Actually, that's exactly what Detroit is saying: "Most of the objections raised in the submitted affidavits are grounded in an extraordinary failure to understand how elections function." pic.twitter.com/NccZ7ZOll9 — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 11, 2020

Now flash back to 2006, on a Hannity & Colmes program:

Peter Hoekstra went on FOX News with ex-Senator Rick Santorum and tried to promote pre-1991 type munitions as though they were the types of WMDs Bush and Cheney took us to war with Iraq over. It was so ludicrous that FOX' own reporter Jim Angle debunked their claims.

Colmes said, "Let me go to the Duelfer Report says Iraq did not have the weapons our intelligence believed were there. And Jim Angle who reported this for Fox News-quotes a defense official who says these were pre-1991 weapons that could not have been fired as designed because they already been degraded. "And the official went on to say that they are-these are not the WMDs this country and the rest of the world believed Iraq had-and not the WMD's for which this country went to war. So the chest beating that the Republicans are doing tonight thinking this is a justification is not confirmed by the defense department."

We've seen this act before. It's old and tired.