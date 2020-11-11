Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Kayleigh McEnany Provides 234 Pages Of Phony Voter Fraud Proof. Remind You Of Anything?

We've seen this act before. It's old and tired.
By John Amato
Kayleigh McEnany Provides 234 Pages Of Phony Voter Fraud Proof. Remind You Of Anything?

Kayleigh McEnany and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel waved 234 magic papers of election malfeasance that appear to be written by children with crayons and contains no actual evidence to claim the election was stolen from Trump on Sean Hannity's show Tuesday.

This reminds me of an event from 2006, but I'll get to that in a bit.

During Trump's disastrous 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl, she asked Trump to produce his healthcare plan after saying he had one. McEnany then walked over and gave her a book full of pages and said here it is.

All that was contained were executive orders signed by Trump and other ridiculous memos that were not a healthcare plan.

Liars gotta lie. And grifters gotta grift.

Brad Heath has a nice thread exposing this insane nonsense. Here's a few examples of what is contained in her magic papers, but read his whole thread. It's sickening and laughable at the same time.

Now flash back to 2006, on a Hannity & Colmes program:

10 years ago by John Amato
Views:

Peter Hoekstra went on FOX News with ex-Senator Rick Santorum and tried to promote pre-1991 type munitions as though they were the types of WMDs Bush and Cheney took us to war with Iraq over. It was so ludicrous that FOX' own reporter Jim Angle debunked their claims.

Colmes said, "Let me go to the Duelfer Report says Iraq did not have the weapons our intelligence believed were there. And Jim Angle who reported this for Fox News-quotes a defense official who says these were pre-1991 weapons that could not have been fired as designed because they already been degraded.

"And the official went on to say that they are-these are not the WMDs this country and the rest of the world believed Iraq had-and not the WMD's for which this country went to war. So the chest beating that the Republicans are doing tonight thinking this is a justification is not confirmed by the defense department."

We've seen this act before. It's old and tired.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team