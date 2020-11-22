Michigan GOP Rep. Tells Trump 'It's Over'

The dam is finally starting to break as more and more Republicans are growing tired of Trump's legal team and their embarrassing attempts to overthrow the will of the voters. Michigan GOP Rep. Fred Upton made an appearance on CNN's Inside Politics this Sunday, and basically told Trump to hang it up:

As President Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory continue to get thrown out of court, a Republican congressman in one of the states Trump is trying to subvert the will of the voters is telling him “it’s over.”

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), who has called Michigan Republicans’ attempt to pass legislation to overturn the state’s election results a “dead end,” appeared on CNN on Sunday morning to further push back on the president’s pressure campaign to get Michigan legislators to award him the state.

“You know what? The voters have spoken,” he said. “No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse. All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow.”

Upton noted that despite the president personally inviting Republican state legislators to the White House, the Michigan lawmakers came away from that meeting by unequivocally saying that Biden’s victory in Michigan will remain. He also dismissed out of hand another attempt by the Republican National Committee and Michigan Republican Party to delay the voter certification, saying the GOP has to “get back to governing.”