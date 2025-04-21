Spineless GOP Rep. Dodges On Trump Deporting American Citizens

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) refused to answer CNN's Dana Bash when she repeatedly asked him whether Felon45 should be allowed to deport U.S. citizens to El Salvador.

Rather than answering, Emmer was allowed to go into attack mode and accuse Sen. Chris Van Hollen of not caring about his constituents back home and chide him for visiting Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

No mention, of course, that the woman Trump and the right wing keep propping up to attack Van Hollen is being sued by her own family, along with the aunt, for stealing the fundraising money meant for the children.

Here's the back and forth with Bash and Emmer:

BASH: I want to ask you about another idea that President Trump is floating. He's done so repeatedly. And that's the idea of deporting U.S. citizens convicted of violent crimes to El Salvador. You're not only a lawmaker. You are an attorney. Do you think the federal government has any legal authority to do that with American citizens? EMMER: I think, right now, what he's doing is absolutely legal, which is removing those that do not have legal status in this country that have proven to be the worst of the worst. This is what he promised Americans he would do. BASH: But what about U.S. citizens? EMMER: And you talk about me listening to the senator. The senator literally doesn't do anything for his constituent who is murdered mercilessly by an illegal alien let in under the Biden administration's open border policy. BASH: Congressman, my question was... EMMER: But, boy, when an illegal alien gets deported to his country of origin, he flies right down to represent him. BASH: Congressman, my question is about U.S. citizens.

EMMER: It seems to me that these Democrats are representing the illegal aliens against the very constituents, the U.S. citizens, that they're supposed to be protecting. BASH: What about the idea that the White House says that it is looking into whether or not U.S. citizens who are convicted of violent crimes can be imprisoned in El Salvador? EMMER: Well, again, what they're focused on and what you and I are focusing on is what's actually happening, which is deporting terrorist cartel members, rapists, murderers. The worst of the worst is exactly what Donald Trump promised during the campaign. And that's why 77 million people, Dana, elected him to follow through on this promise, and that's what they're doing. BASH: OK. I just want to give you one more chance to say whether or not you're OK with U.S. citizens, the idea of it. I know it's not happening, but he has actively said more than once that they are looking into it. Would you be OK with that? EMMER: Yes, again, I -- the issue that we're dealing with is we have got a president who wants to protect U.S. citizens from violence, from crime, having their children solicited, murdered, et cetera, versus Democrats who seem to want to protect illegal aliens in this country for whatever reason.

And with that, Bash said she was out of time and thanked him for coming on, as though he deserves to be thanked for gaslighting and lying to her face.

They'll be defending them deporting Americans next instead of dodging. It's coming.