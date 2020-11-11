The Veterans Day Smoothly Running Transition Edition:

Oops! Fox News fouled up Trump's plans to bee ess the election. Maha explains.

Comedy relief: Pharyngula checks some Tweets.

"Q" (who &/or whatever it may be) has been internet silent since Election Day & the freaks are nervous. Digby wonders where/what's next for the "Q" cretins?

At hecatedemeter, mrswhatsit9 reminds us there are two Senate run-offs in Georgia, & has useful links for those w/ time or money to give.

Bonus Track: 11 "final" election observations from our own infidel753. Are you sure they're final? I hear it's not over yet.

I being M. Bouffant, of Web of Evil (& Ennui). Submit to mbru@crooksand liars.com.