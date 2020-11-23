Good morning, Crooks and Liars, and welcome to Thanksgiving week! Today we look at the fall-out from ring-toss hucksters Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell's outrageous attempt to undermine the recent election. This episode shows how Trump's propaganda works: the goal is to get their disinformation treated respectfully and broadcast far and wide. So when Pravda competitor Fox News went apostate, MAGA started coming for them! Grab an extra cup of schadenfreude and a teevee breakfast, because today Tucker Carlson gets served!

The Carpentariat reviews Rudy's presser.

Irony Alert! News Corpse says the MAGA cancel culture is coming for Tucker.

Big Bad Bald Bastard says so much for Tucker 2024!

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania shows us why artists always will win.

And Happy Wolfenoot tonight for those who observe. Remember, no hate, only snootboops. We endorse this message.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).