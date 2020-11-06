Butterflies and Wheels: At this point, Trump's desperate floundering efforts to claim victory are more funny than scary.

Atheist Revolution: "But you know what? If they are going to try that hard to prevent me from voting, I'm damn sure going to vote."

Michael-in-Norfolk: With Coathanger Coney on the Supreme Court, fundies hope to cement their status as a privileged class.

Electoral-Vote: It looks like we're going to fall short of a Senate majority -- but here's an intriguing idea for how Biden could use three minor cabinet appointments to work around that problem.

Bonus link: Trump did better in 2020 than in 2016 with every demographic group except one.

