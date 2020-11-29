Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Have you been keeping up with the batsh*t Randy Quaid crap going on? I haven't, because frankly, I don't need another mediocre actor-turned-Trump-lover energy taking up any space in my life. But when a fellow C&L-er sent this video mocking him, I figured I'd better go see what it was all about. And whooooooo-doggie. That Quaid fella is bananas b-a-n-a-n-a-s as in There Ain't No Hollaback, Giiiiiiirl.

And, of course, Trump has been retweeting Quaid's bizarro tweets...one of the latest ones being a close up of the dude spouting conspiracies and literal gibberish, as Quaid appeared to lose control of his tongue.

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

Well, here's comedian Jeremy Newberger's version. I like it a lot better.

And now another word from Randy Quaid. pic.twitter.com/BeIfTTNtWu — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 28, 2020

Okay, it was worth it to catch up with week-old stupidity to enjoy this guy crapping all over Quaid. For me, anyhow. But that may reflect poorly on me, now that I think about it...

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

ABC“This Week”: Anthony Fauci … William McRaven. Panel: Matthew Dowd, Rebecca Jarvis, Evan Osnos and Michele Norris.

NBC“Meet the Press”: Anthony Fauci … Michael Mullen. Panel: Michael Eric Dyson, O. Kay Henderson, Hugh Hewitt and Kasie Hunt.

CBS“Face the Nation”: Deborah Birx … El Paso Mayor Dee Margo … Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan … David Beasley … Claire Babineaux-Fontenot … Scott Gottlieb.

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy … Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Panel: Jason Riley, Susan Page and Juan Williams. Power Player: Sandy Lerner.

CNN“State of the Union” (Dana Bash guest-hosts): Adm. Brett Giroir … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) … Reps.-elect Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) … Jon Ossoff.

How will you spend your Sunday?