Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Trump Attacks Fox Anchor For Calling Out Foul-Tempered, Lying Trump Campaign Spokesperson

Looks like someone threw a temper tantrum after one of the hosts on his propaganda network got out of line and dared to push back at his gaslighting campaign spokesperson, who was pretending the presidential election isn't over.
By Heather
20 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Looks like someone threw a temper tantrum after one of the hosts on his propaganda network got out of line and dared to push back at his gaslighting campaign spokesperson, who was pretending the presidential election isn't over.

Erin Perrine made an appearance on this Saturday's America's News Headquarters on Fox, and got into a shouting match with host Leland Vittert over her refusal to answer a simple question: "Where are you going to find the votes?"

All Vittert wanted to know from Perrine is where the Trump campaign thinks it’s going to find enough “fraudulent” votes to somehow change the outcome of the election, but she couldn’t come up with a comprehensible answer. He visibly laughed in her face as she claimed “the legal path ahead exists here.”

It was blatant enough that Perrine told him to “keep smirking, making your faces and rolling your eyes,” adding, “You guys spent years trying to run up the Russia hoax against the president and the hypocrisy continues!” And then later, “You guys keep calling [Biden] the president-elect!”

“I don’t know who ‘you guys’ are,” Vittert said, to which his guest replied, “I’m Erin Perrine, I work for the president of the United States.”

“I’m trying to ask you, very simply, where are you going to find the votes?” the anchor asked. “You say you want to count every vote conceivably because you think you’re going to pull ahead. Where are the votes in a path to 270? Where?”

“We are taking every legal avenue that exists in these states to make sure that legal votes are counted and illegal votes are counted,” Perrine responded, appearing to misspeak in the heated moment. “For every Democrat and every talking head on the news, how much fraud is OK? How many dead people can vote and you’re OK with that?”

Laughing, Vittert asked, “Am I OK with it?” before going after her again for lumping him in with “you guys” in the media. “So now you just attack everybody if they don’t agree with you?” he asked before cutting the interview short.

So, naturally the man-baby took to Twitter and attacked the host and the network.

Trump has been pushing OANN and Newsmax every time anyone on Fox doesn't show sufficient fealty to him, which means just admitting reality these days.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team