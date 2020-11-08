Politics
Trump's Voter Hotline For Election Fraud Turns Into A Nightmare

TikTok users, KPop fans, and followers of The Lincoln Project have been flooding the hotline, laughing at them.
By Ed Scarce
6 hours ago by Ed Scarce
If you'd like to add your own prank concerned citizen call, the phone number is 1-888-630-1776.

Source: ABC News

Since Election Day, many Trump campaign staffers have been huddled on a noisy floor in the campaign's Arlington, Virginia, headquarters fielding hundreds of calls a day on a hotline the campaign set up as they try to find instances of voter fraud, multiple sources told ABC News.

But the hotline has turned into a nightmare for some, as staffers, some of whom have contracts that expire in the coming days, have been bombarded with prank calls from people laughing or mocking them over Biden's win before hanging up, sources tell ABC News. Prank calling the Trump campaign's hotline has already become a trend on TikTok, the social media network that was used earlier in the year in an attempt to tank the president's rally in Tulsa by mass-requesting tickets.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Eric Trump started the whining on Twitter a couple of days ago, and it's just snowballed since then.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.