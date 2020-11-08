Trump's Voter Hotline For Election Fraud Turns Into A Nightmare

If you'd like to add your own prank concerned citizen call, the phone number is 1-888-630-1776.

Since Election Day, many Trump campaign staffers have been huddled on a noisy floor in the campaign's Arlington, Virginia, headquarters fielding hundreds of calls a day on a hotline the campaign set up as they try to find instances of voter fraud, multiple sources told ABC News. But the hotline has turned into a nightmare for some, as staffers, some of whom have contracts that expire in the coming days, have been bombarded with prank calls from people laughing or mocking them over Biden's win before hanging up, sources tell ABC News. Prank calling the Trump campaign's hotline has already become a trend on TikTok, the social media network that was used earlier in the year in an attempt to tank the president's rally in Tulsa by mass-requesting tickets. The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Eric Trump started the whining on Twitter a couple of days ago, and it's just snowballed since then.

The @DNC is spamming our voter fraud hotline to bog down the thousands of complaints we are receiving! Wonder what they have to hide. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 7, 2020

ABC news reports that the Trump campaign "voter fraud" hotline "has turned into a nightmare...bombarded with prank calls from people laughing or mocking them over Biden's win before hanging up..."https://t.co/VWLpc6qqUz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2020

Thank you, Rick. It's important that people do not call 888-630-1776 unless they have important information to relay to the Trump campaign.



Also, they should *NOT*—repeat, *NOT*—provide info to the Trump voter fraud website https://t.co/0CoJPIVcgk unless it's significant. https://t.co/d6FKOf2iOO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 8, 2020

PLEASE don’t call the Trump Voter Fraud hotline at 1-888-503-3526 and play them the losing sound from The Price Is Right. pic.twitter.com/UebtDPi5K5 — Mike C (@mikecicons) November 7, 2020