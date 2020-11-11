The White House Gift Shop Is Now Selling Biden Merchandise

Apparently, the White House Gift Shop (whitehousegiftshop.com) isn't affiliated with the White House, but this is amusing nonetheless.
If you'd like to pre-order their commemorative coin, the link is here, and it'll cost $100.
46TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: JOSEPH R. BIDEN
I’m not sure who wants to tell President Trump about two items now featured on the White House gift shop website... pic.twitter.com/j2diKKFR4R
— John Myers (@johnmyers) November 11, 2020
And as seen at a gift shop across the street from the White House.
Gift shop across from the White House has accepted the results of the election @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/yYsiPLFzqh
— David Common (@davidcommon) November 11, 2020
Always someone out there to spoil the fun.
https://t.co/5gLpyMJxzv isn't the official gift shop of the White House https://t.co/b9he2sa665
— Sophie Meixner (@sophiemeixner) November 11, 2020