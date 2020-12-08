Arizona Republican Party Asks Supporters To Die For Trump's Election War

The extremist party gets even more extreme, promoting a Trump zealot's declaration that he'd be willing to die for Trump's attack on American democracy. On Tuesday, the Arizona Republican Party went there when they retweeted “Stop the Steal” advocate Ali Akbar for saying “I am willing to give my life for this fight.”

The Arizona Republican Party has asked supporters if they’re ready to fight to the death in support of President Donald Trump’s doomed attempts to cling on to the presidency despite last month’s election loss. The state Republican Party made the apparent call to arms on its official Twitter account late Monday while quote-tweeting an account with #StopTheSteal in its name—the latest rallying cry of Trump’s supporters. That account wrote: “I am willing to give my life for this fight.” In its quote-tweet, the Arizona Republican Party wrote: “He is. Are you?” The party then tweeted a clip from Rambo with the quote: “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.” Arizona certified its election results last Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden, who beat Trump by 10,457 votes.

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

And in a tweet a few hours later, they tweeted a clip of Sylvester Stallone as Rambo with a bunch of mercenaries, with the line "This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something." That tweet was later deleted.