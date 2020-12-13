Activism
Black Cowgirl Inspires Literacy In North Carolina Children And Beyond

Caitlin Gooch started the organization, Saddle Up And Read when she learned the literacy rate in her state was painfully low.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

I've seen programs where organizations bring into schools, and children can read to them — helping them overcome shyness and get practice reading words and sentences out loud without the nerves reading aloud to one's classmates can bring. Catilin Gooch puts a new spin on this by bringing in her horses.

Having heard the literacy rate in her home state of North Carolina was low, she teamed up with a local library to offer incentives to kids to check out books: Any kid who checked out three books or more was entered into a raffle to win a visit to her horse farm.

According to CNN:

In 2017, Gooch, who had been working at daycare centers and youth groups, noticed that some of the younger children struggled to read. She decided to collaborate with a local library: Any student who checked out more than three books would be entered into a raffle. Five names would be selected out of the raffle and each received a trip to visit the horses on the Gooch family farm.
It was a hit. Gooch expanded her services by creating her nonprofit.
She says she's raised over $20,000 from supporters across the world who want to help fund an equestrian facility and in-house library for SUAR.

Saddle Up And Read is a runaway horse hit! What on earth is cooler than a Black woman equestrian inspiring kids to read?

Open Thread below.

