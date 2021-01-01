Crookie Award: No One's Senator But Trump's

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Trump's back pocket) has had a busy year, repeatedly and openly committing treasonous acts in the service of the Impeached One. The only good thing about this is that he had repeatedly failed in doing so.

RoJo started the year by voting to acquit Trump on both counts in the impeachment hearing.

He quickly moved on from that to start laundering Russian disinformation and abusing his office by conducting Hunterghazi hearings. These fraudulent proceedings blew up in RoJo's face when his star witness testified that there had been no wrong-doing by Hunter.

RoJo later admitted and even bragged that the investigations into both Joe and Hunter Biden were just political stunts to harm Biden's campaign. He even went so far as to say he did it as payback for Trump's impeachment.

But RoJo wasn't done there. Not by a long shot.

He then went on to aid in Trump's disinformation campaign about downplaying the severity of the coronavirus pandemic that had started to grip the nation. But being the dumbest senator that he is, RoJo actually tried to paint the virus as no big deal and not an automatic death sentence and that the millions of Americans that would die from it was no biggie.

Later in the year, RoJo naturally caught the virus himself. But once he came out of quarantine, he went right back to work by holding a scam of a hearing into the vaccine and trying to promote Trump's snake oil cures. He went so far as having an anti-vaxxer doctor as one of his witnesses.

As we all know, despite RoJo's best efforts, Biden won the election. RoJo even admitted that Biden won legitimately but still planned to hold a sham hearing into the elections because to do otherwise would be "political suicide."

As one might have expected, the hearing was a regular shitshow which quickly turned into a verbal cage match as RoJo started taking out his frustrations on the ranking member of the committee.

Last but not least, RoJo decided to act independently by voting not just once, but twice, to kill bills that would have sent $2,000 stimulus direct checks to every adult. He even went so far as to vote against the measly $600 that was finally approved.

I guess that at the last minute, when there was no hope to save Trump, RoJo finally figured out that being such a treasonous, uncaring asshole was also political suicide for any further political aspirations he might have.

RoJo, for all this and more, this Crookie is for you!