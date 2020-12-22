Joe Biden's Holiday Address Had Plenty Of Fireworks Aimed At Trump On Cybersecurity

It's comforting to know that the Left-Wing Media (in air-quotes) is just as tough on Joe Biden as it is on Donald Trump.

Snort.

Joe Biden delivered a holiday speech congratulating Congress on passing a COVID relief bill, acknowledging that there are dark days ahead before things get better, but also embracing the hope embodied in the vaccines we're beginning to see given to frontline medical workers, that will soon be branching out across the nation. He promised to do more on stimulus checks, and for the economic suffering of Americans who've taken the hit.

Then he moved to the massive cyberattack against our country last week. Biden not only called for bipartisanship in handling the response, he excoriated Trump for his lack of one, and reminded us that he has STILL not been briefed on the attack.

Biden laid out in detail ways Trump set us up for the attack to happen in the first place, and lay blame squarely at his feet.

Foreign actors have been working on this breach since at least last year, setting the landscape to compromise our systems, scraping up sensitive information from our world-class tech sector, from private businesses, and from United States government agencies. And the truth is that the Trump Administration failed to prioritize cyber security. From eliminating and/or downgrading cyber coordinators at both the White House and the State Department, to firing his Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to President Trump’s irrational downplaying of the seriousness of this attack. [....] It certainly fits Russia’s long history of reckless and disruptive cyber activities. But the Trump Administration needs to make an official attribution. This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch. It is still his responsibility as president to defend American interests for the next four weeks, but rest assured that even if he does not take this seriously, I will.

DAMN.

After he closed, he took questions, and it's too bad the media was as insipid as Biden was strong. The questions were downright insulting.

Mike Memoli asked him if his team's discussion of an Attorney General pick was influenced by the Justice Department's (led by corrupt autocrat Bill Barr) investigation into Hunter Biden. Biden answered, "No. No. I can guarantee you I'm going to do what I said. The attorney general of the United States of America is not the president's lawyer. I will appoint someone who I expect to enforce the law, as the law is written, NOT guided by me."

Jeff Zeleny asked Biden if he thought he was going to have a "Honeymoon" with Congress once he takes office. Biden answered quickly, "I don't think there's gonna be a honeymoon at all, I think it's a nightmare that everyone's going through and they all say it's gotta end. It's not a honeymoon. They're not doing me a favor." He went on to ask Zeleny if he thought the only ones suffering were Democrats. Republicans are suffering too, and they're letting their representatives in Congress know it. Then he said, "There's a different team in town."

But the worst question had to come from Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News. She asked if Biden was concerned about Trump "lingering" around after the inauguration, declaring a run for the 2024 presidency, and topped it off with the brilliant, "Would YOU consider filing for re-election early next year to show that you're not gonna be a lame duck?"

Half-way through her question President-elect Biden was hanging his head and chuckling audibly, and when she finished he said sharply, "I'm not gonna be a lame duck. Just watch me."

Thank god Yamiche Alcindor was last, to at least end with some measure of class, intellect, and professionalism. But as Biden walked off, Pete Doocy from Fox News had to go and be a d*ckwad and ask if he thought the Hunter Biden story was Russian disinformation. Well, you know our man wasn't about to let that go unanswered.

Here's the video of THAT exchange.