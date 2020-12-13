Politics
Kelly Loeffler Poses For Photo With Notorious KKK Leader

Yesterday a picture was uploaded of a smiling Loeffler and Chester Doles, the former leader of the Georgia KKK.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Twitter/Jewish Action

How bad is Chester Doles? When a photo circulated earlier this year with the QAnon nutjob Marjorie Taylor-Green and Chester Doles it damaged her campaign. In September, they had to throw Doles out of one of her events lest another picture of the two of them emerge. Apparently though, Kelly Loeffler has no such qualms about appearing in pictures with Nazi-sympathizers and former leaders of the KKK.

Source: Bend the Arc: Jewish Action

ALERT: Kelly Loeffler just posed for a photo with Chester Doles, a former KKK leader who runs the white supremacist American Patriots USA.

In 1993, Doles nearly beat a Black man to death.

In 2017, he marched in Charlottesville.

This is who @KLoeffler is proudly appealing to.

Chester Doles made headlines earlier this year when he posed for photos with @mtgreenee (Marjorie Taylor-Green), the QAnon-supporting Representative-elect.

Kelly Loeffler knows who he is & took a photo with him — because her campaign is built on catering to white supremacists.

