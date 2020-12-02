Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

In Latest Episode Of 'Lou Dobbs: Stupid Or Evil?', Dobbs Accuses Barr Of Joining Resistance

The dangerously loopy Lou Dobbs accused Barr of “appearing to join in with the radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance.”
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Here's the thing: The only person who has any credibility in Trumpworld is... Trump. (Or, as Rick Wilson puts it, "Everything Trump Touches Dies.")

You would think that if anyone has credibility for fighting for Trump, it would be Bill Barr. You would know that if Bill Barr told you there was no significant election fraud, Trump supporters could believe it. But you would be wrong.

Last night, a semi-hysterical Lou Dobbs instead said Barr was appearing to "join in with the radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance.” (Imagine. Bill f*cking Barr!)

“For the Attorney General of the United States to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool but both. He may be perhaps compromised. He may be simply unprincipled. Or he may be personally distraught or ill.”

(What's your excuse, Lou?)

Barr also debunked the Dominion voting machine conspiracy theories about voting machines, which set Dobbs off.

Dobbs said the DOJ and FBI was "politically corrupt to the core.” We did learn last night that Barr secretly appointed John Durham to a special counsel position to continue his Russia probe investigation, but that wasn't enough for good old Lou.

“Durham’s investigation started some 568 days ago. It appears it is not over. But I will wager this: it will amount to nothing, because any Department of Justice, any special prosecutor or counsel now, who could go this long without unearthing anything of importance to the American people to be presented at least in a report if not an indictment, is an act of craven insincerity.

"That’s as nicely as I can put it,” he said.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team